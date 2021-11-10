 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State park visitation up slightly; smoky skies lower traffic
topical

State park visitation up slightly; smoky skies lower traffic

Giant Springs State Park

Giant Springs State Park in Great Falls recorded the highest visitation for state parks in Montana so far this season.

 Missoulian file photo

More than 2.9 million people have visited state parks through September of this year, a 2% increase over last year, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

Compared to 2019, visitation was up by 27.1%.

After a record setting July, many parks experienced a decrease in visitation as smoke from regional wildfires enveloped much of Montana.

The top five most visited parks between January and June of this year were:

Giant Springs State Park, Great Falls – 342,466 visits (up 9.5%)

Flathead Lake State Park, Flathead Lake – 307,815 visits (down 29%)

Cooney Reservoir State Park, Roberts – 231,265 visits (down 30.1%)

Spring Meadow Lake State Park, Helena - 216,998 visits (up 48.3%)

Lake Elmo State Park, Billings – 177,860 visits (down 13.7%)

Looking at regions, here are some stats:

Northwest Montana (Region 1): Flathead Lake State Park (all units) had the highest visitation in the region at 307,815 visits, a decrease of 29% from the first three quarters of 2020.

Western Montana (Region 2) (Missoula): Milltown State Park had the highest visitation in the region with 95,820 visits, an increase of 45.7% from the first three quarters of 2020.

Southwest Montana (Region 3): Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park had the highest visitation in the region with 136,909 visits, an increase of 266.5% from the first three quarters of 2020. That's because cave tours were suspended in the spring of 2020, and offered in a limited capacity, due to COVID-19 protocols, for the remainder of the summer.

North central Montana (Region 4): Giant Springs State Park had the highest visitation in the region as well as the state at 342,466 visits, an increase of 9.5% from the first three quarters of 2020.

South-central Montana (Region 5): Cooney Reservoir State Park had the highest visitation in the region with 231,265 visits, a decrease of 30.1% from the first three quarters of 2020.

Southeast Montana (Region 7): Makoshika State Park had the highest visitation in the region with 128,156 visits, an increase of 20.8% from the first three quarters of 2020.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News