State park visitation up slightly; smoky skies lower traffic

Southwest Montana (Region 3): Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park had the highest visitation in the region with 136,909 visits, an increase of 266.5% from the first three quarters of 2020. That's because cave tours were suspended in the spring of 2020, and offered in a limited capacity, due to COVID-19 protocols, for the remainder of the summer.

North central Montana (Region 4): Giant Springs State Park had the highest visitation in the region as well as the state at 342,466 visits, an increase of 9.5% from the first three quarters of 2020.

South-central Montana (Region 5): Cooney Reservoir State Park had the highest visitation in the region with 231,265 visits, a decrease of 30.1% from the first three quarters of 2020.

Southeast Montana (Region 7): Makoshika State Park had the highest visitation in the region with 128,156 visits, an increase of 20.8% from the first three quarters of 2020.

