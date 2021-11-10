State park visitation up slightly; smoky skies lower traffic

More than 2.9 million people have visited state parks through September of this year, a 2% increase over last year, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.
Compared to 2019, visitation was up by 27.1%.
After a record setting July, many parks experienced a decrease in visitation as smoke from regional wildfires enveloped much of Montana.
The top five most visited parks between January and June of this year were:
Giant Springs State Park, Great Falls – 342,466 visits (up 9.5%)
Flathead Lake State Park, Flathead Lake – 307,815 visits (down 29%)
Cooney Reservoir State Park, Roberts – 231,265 visits (down 30.1%)
Spring Meadow Lake State Park, Helena - 216,998 visits (up 48.3%)
Lake Elmo State Park, Billings – 177,860 visits (down 13.7%)
Looking at regions, here are some stats:
Northwest Montana (Region 1): Flathead Lake State Park (all units) had the highest visitation in the region at 307,815 visits, a decrease of 29% from the first three quarters of 2020.
Western Montana (Region 2) (Missoula): Milltown State Park had the highest visitation in the region with 95,820 visits, an increase of 45.7% from the first three quarters of 2020.
Southwest Montana (Region 3): Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park had the highest visitation in the region with 136,909 visits, an increase of 266.5% from the first three quarters of 2020. That's because cave tours were suspended in the spring of 2020, and offered in a limited capacity, due to COVID-19 protocols, for the remainder of the summer.
North central Montana (Region 4): Giant Springs State Park had the highest visitation in the region as well as the state at 342,466 visits, an increase of 9.5% from the first three quarters of 2020.
South-central Montana (Region 5): Cooney Reservoir State Park had the highest visitation in the region with 231,265 visits, a decrease of 30.1% from the first three quarters of 2020.
Southeast Montana (Region 7): Makoshika State Park had the highest visitation in the region with 128,156 visits, an increase of 20.8% from the first three quarters of 2020.