The Montana State Parks & Recreation Board will meet in Great Falls on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 10:30 a.m. to discuss capital projects and hear informational updates on the Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan.
The meeting will be held at the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Regional Headquarters in Great Falls, located at 4800 Giant Springs Road.
In addition to the meeting, the board will hold a work session on the implementation efforts of the Classification and Investment Strategy Policy and take a tour of Giant Springs State Park.
The meeting is open to the public. Public comment for items not on the agenda will also be heard. A live audio stream of the meeting will be available online at: stateparks.mt.gov. Live video will be available at all FWP regional offices.
To view the Montana State Parks & Recreation Board agenda or for more information about agenda items, visit: http://stateparks.mt.gov/about-us/parksBoard.html.