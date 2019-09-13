{{featured_button_text}}
Giant Springs State Park

Giant Springs was documented by the Lewis and Clark Expedition in 1805 and is one of the largest freshwater springs in the country.

 Montana State Parks

The Montana State Parks & Recreation Board will meet in Great Falls on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 10:30 a.m. to discuss capital projects and hear informational updates on the Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan.

The meeting will be held at the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Regional Headquarters in Great Falls, located at 4800 Giant Springs Road.

In addition to the meeting, the board will hold a work session on the implementation efforts of the Classification and Investment Strategy Policy and take a tour of Giant Springs State Park.

The meeting is open to the public. Public comment for items not on the agenda will also be heard. A live audio stream of the meeting will be available online at: stateparks.mt.gov. Live video will be available at all FWP regional offices.

To view the Montana State Parks & Recreation Board agenda or for more information about agenda items, visit: http://stateparks.mt.gov/about-us/parksBoard.html.

