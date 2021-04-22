State proposes turning over Hell Creek State Park to Little Shell Chippewa Tribe

Montana State Parks is proposing to turn operation of Hell Creek State Park on Fort Peck Reservoir over to the Montana Little Shell Chippewa Tribe.
‘We’ve been trying to get the park ourselves,” said Gerald Gray, tribal chairman. “Fish, Wildlife & Parks feels they have to sign the lease because time ran out.”
Montana State Parks’ current 20-year lease expires at the end of April. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers leases the 337-acre park to the state at no cost.
The state and tribe applied to the Corps to take over park management, according to Michele Fromdahl, Natural Resources manager for the agency at Fort Peck. The Corps awarded the lease to the state based on its proposal.
Gray added he thinks the tribe could take over operations of the park within a year.
“This is just a campground,” he said. “We’re not building a rocket.”
The details of how the state would leave all of its publicly funded infrastructure is unclear. Fromdahl said the tribe would have to apply to the Corps again to take over the lease.
The State Parks Board will take up the issue at an April 27 online meeting at 9 a.m. An environmental assessment has been drafted outlining the proposal. Public comment will be taken at the meeting, or can be sent via email to parksboard@mt.gov.
Background
The state has had a presence at Hell Creek since the 1960s and currently employs the equivalent of almost three full-time workers at the park. The state pays $191,000 a year for personal services and another $67,000 for operations, according to the agency.
The proposal would close out what has been a tumultuous chapter for the park, located 25 miles north of Jordan in northeastern Montana.
In 2015, a previous parks board approved a proposal to leave Hell Creek by this year when the lease expired. At the time, the board and state parks director decided Hell Creek was too expensive to operate and without significant investment could not meet the agency’s goal to prioritize resources for its most important and valued parks.
Four years later, with a new administrator and parks board, the agency said it planned to renew its 20-year lease. With that in mind, the agency invested $700,000 in a new water and sewer system, money appropriated by the state legislature. The state has also invested in better staff housing, a maintenance building, road work, campsite upgrades and installation of electrical hookups at the campground.
Marina
Unclear in the environmental assessment is what will happen to Clint and Deb Thomas who run the Hell Creek Marina and motel. Unlike other state parks where the state owns the facilities and hires a concessionaire to run them, the Thomases own the improvements made to the 55 acres they lease.
Last year, the Corps said in order for Montana State Parks to renew its lease, the agency had to be “in good standing.” Regulatory violations by the Thomases had to be resolved in order for the Corps to renew the state’s lease.
Montana State Parks’ EA leaves that issue vague, stating: “Upon concurrence and approval from (the Corps) the department would entertain a proposal for private concession operations which support the recreational activities common to the park.”
FWP spokesman Greg Lemon said in an email, “Essentially, we need to work through the lease agreement process and then move to the concession operations discussion.”
Gray said he thinks the Thomases have “been kicked in the teeth” with “phony violations.” The violations include: work below the high water line without a proper permit; possible violation of sanitation regulations for allowing two RVs to hook up to the Thomases’ septic system; a 2016 failure to filter and disinfect lake water used at the marina and motel; and 25 Department of Environmental Quality violations between 2017 and 2018 for failing to collect monthly water samples for testing.
Last January, the Corps issued an ultimatum: “No new development or work, that has not previously received written approval, will be allowed to take place within lands included in the Hell Creek State Park lease, until all the violations have been addressed and resolved. Until that occurs, we consider both the FWP and Clint and Deb Thomas to be in non-compliance with the lease requirements …”
The state is now in good standing with the Corps, Fromdahl said. The Thomases have until the end of November to resolve their issues, she added.