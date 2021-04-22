State proposes turning over Hell Creek State Park to Little Shell Chippewa Tribe

Last year, the Corps said in order for Montana State Parks to renew its lease, the agency had to be “in good standing.” Regulatory violations by the Thomases had to be resolved in order for the Corps to renew the state’s lease.

Montana State Parks’ EA leaves that issue vague, stating: “Upon concurrence and approval from (the Corps) the department would entertain a proposal for private concession operations which support the recreational activities common to the park.”

FWP spokesman Greg Lemon said in an email, “Essentially, we need to work through the lease agreement process and then move to the concession operations discussion.”

Gray said he thinks the Thomases have “been kicked in the teeth” with “phony violations.” The violations include: work below the high water line without a proper permit; possible violation of sanitation regulations for allowing two RVs to hook up to the Thomases’ septic system; a 2016 failure to filter and disinfect lake water used at the marina and motel; and 25 Department of Environmental Quality violations between 2017 and 2018 for failing to collect monthly water samples for testing.