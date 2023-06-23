The highway to the Stillwater Mine and on to Woodbine Campground and the West Fork Stillwater will open to the public on July 1, the first time the route has been open since the road was washed out in high water last June.

Although Highway 419 will be passable, there will be continued road work including traffic control with pilot cars, lights during the week, and open two-lane traffic during the evenings and weekends. Thirty-minute delays are anticipated from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be no road work on July 4th.

The following areas will be accessible to visitors: Woodbine Campground — access fully restored; Woodbine Falls Trail — the bridge is out; all the West Fork Stillwater, including access to Initial Creek Campground, West Fork Stillwater Trailhead, Initial Creek Trail, Rabbit Gulch Trail and Horseman Flats.

Stillwater Trailhead is closed and gated at the Y with the Woodbine Campground. Visitors wanting access to the Stillwater/Sioux Charlie trail, may park along the west side of Forest Road #2400 and walk to the trailhead beyond the gate. The rough road is narrow with limited parking so horse trailers are not advised, and the roadway may be congested. The Stillwater Trailhead and road pavement restoration work are still being contracted.

Stillwater Gorge is unpassable; so users are advised to take the bypass route. The bypass trail provides access beyond the gorge and to Sioux Charlie. Forest Service crews are making good progress beyond the bypass trail, however, trail users should expect rough trail conditions until work has been completed.

For more information, call the Beartooth Ranger District at (406) 446-2103.