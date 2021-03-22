Storm brings more snow to mountains; avalanche danger moderate

Despite what the calendar says, winter is not over.
Since Friday the mountains in southwest Montana received 10 to 17 inches of heavy snow, according to the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center.
“By morning, the Gallatin and Madison Ranges will get 4-6 inches of new snow with 2-4 inches in West Yellowstone, Cooke City, and the Bridger Range,” the center noted in its Monday report.
The National Weather Service is reporting a chance of moderate to heavy snow showers in the mountains and foothills of Montana over the next few days.
Despite the heavy mountain snowfall, the avalanche danger remains moderate for the region, although triggers still exist. A skier was caught in a slide on Sunday on Alex Lowe Peak in the northern Gallatin Range but was not injured.
In a report written for the center, the skier said he was swept off his feet for about 250 feet before the avalanche stopped with him buried up to his thighs.
“I basically slid down the hill on a giant snow couch until I came to a stop,” the skier wrote. “Still, it was an unsettling experience.”
A snowmobiler in California wasn’t so lucky. The rider became the 34th avalanche fatality this winter and the eighth snowmobiler to die. Prior to that, the nation’s avalanche season had entered a quiet period after the death of an Idaho snowmobiler on Feb. 27.
Avalanche fatalities have been recorded as late as mid-June. In the 2009-10 season when 36 avalanche deaths were logged, the last fatality of the season was a skier on Lolo Peak on June 14. The fatality was the second of two June avalanche deaths that season. Five of the past 12 seasons have seen an avalanche death as late as May.
So far this year, Montana has recorded two avalanche fatalities compared to four in Wyoming.
With the new snowfall, recreationists face a tricky forecasting situation when they play in the mountains. Snow that was on the surface a week ago could form a new weak layer where it was exposed to sun and cold.
“That’s sprinkled all over the place,” said Doug Chabot, of the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center. “You have to be extra diligent to look for it.”
In addition, a weak layer of snow at the base of the snowpack persists. As snow melts, that could be activated by the water.
In the Missoula area, the snowpack went from considerable danger on March 18, as wet slab avalanches threatened, to low danger by Saturday as the snow froze. In the Flathead area, avalanche danger remains moderate.
In Wyoming, Grand Teton National Park has closed one backcountry skiing area — 25 Short — because it is close to a grizzly bear den and the bears are emerging from hibernation.
"Backcountry skiers are encouraged to be alert, aware of the surrounding area, and carry bear spray," the Park Service warned.