Storm brings more snow to mountains; avalanche danger moderate

Despite what the calendar says, winter is not over.

Since Friday the mountains in southwest Montana received 10 to 17 inches of heavy snow, according to the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center.

“By morning, the Gallatin and Madison Ranges will get 4-6 inches of new snow with 2-4 inches in West Yellowstone, Cooke City, and the Bridger Range,” the center noted in its Monday report.

The National Weather Service is reporting a chance of moderate to heavy snow showers in the mountains and foothills of Montana over the next few days.

Despite the heavy mountain snowfall, the avalanche danger remains moderate for the region, although triggers still exist. A skier was caught in a slide on Sunday on Alex Lowe Peak in the northern Gallatin Range but was not injured.

In a report written for the center, the skier said he was swept off his feet for about 250 feet before the avalanche stopped with him buried up to his thighs.

“I basically slid down the hill on a giant snow couch until I came to a stop,” the skier wrote. “Still, it was an unsettling experience.”

