The Harley Creek Bridge near Neihart has been closed to the public after failing a recent bridge inspection, according to a Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest press release.
Ultrasonic inspection found that two of the 12 pins in the trusses were failing, meaning the entire span could collapse if either one of the pins gave out.
“We are thankful that we received this information without incident,” said District ranger Carol Hatfield, “We hope we can get this bridge back in service soon but until we can do so safely, we’ll need to keep it temporarily closed.”
The Harley Creek Bridge is located near Neihart on the Belt Creek-White Sulphur Springs Ranger District. The public is asked to stay off the bridge and a temporary forest closure order is being put in place.
Barricades and signs have been put up to restrict access across the bridge until a short-term fix is able to be completed. An alternate route is being considered.
For more information contact Dan Woods, forest engineer, at daniel.woods@usda.gov or at 406-791-7750.