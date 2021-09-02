Study calculates effect of warmer climate on Upper Missouri River Basin

Basin

Like the Colorado, the Upper Missouri River Basin is a vast and ecologically varied landscape. It extends from the Rocky Mountains in northern Montana to the Musselshell River in the south. In between is the main artery, the Missouri River and its many dams that stretch from Three Forks to the North Dakota border.

Along that 50,000 square miles of Montana, the Missouri and its headwater streams are the primary source of water for 320,000 people — about one-third of the state’s population — and irrigate 1.1 million acres of land. People living in Lewis and Clark, Gallatin and Madison counties make up the majority of the people dependent on the Missouri as their primary water source.

Agriculture is the primary use of the Missouri’s water, about 87% or roughly 1.7 million acre feet a year, according to the study. (An acre foot is the amount of water needed to cover one acre in 1 foot of water.) That compares to an estimated 12% that evaporates from reservoirs and the other 1% that goes to all other uses.

Forecast

As the climate warms, scientists are trying to calculate what the effects might be by looking at past droughts and wet years and creating models to forecast what the future could hold. Obviously, no model is completely accurate, but trends can be seen.