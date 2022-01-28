Study: Snake River steelhead anglers more likely to catch hatchery fish

“It’s relevant for conservation of wild fish and it’s also relevant for the recreational fishery, so it’s good news in all ways, truthfully, because it shows the impact rate — how many wild fish are handled by anglers and ultimately die as result of the fishery — is going to be fairly trivial,” he said.

The study found some fish are caught more than once, about 31 across both years. But those twice-caught fish had nearly identical post-catch detection rates as fish documented to have been caught one time.

“Those fates are essentially the same, 70% versus 71%, which is going to suggest that multiple captures — first of all, they don’t occur that often in the basin, and when they do occur, they seem to survive being encountered multiple times pretty well,” Lubenau said. “It just doesn’t seem to be a huge concern.”

Brett Bowersox, a Fish and Game fisheries biologist at Lewiston, said the results aren’t likely to prompt the agency to make any changes to how it manages steelhead fishing seasons in the short term.