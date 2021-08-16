Summer chinook are back in the Little Spokane River

In 2019, Phase 1 of that work wrapped up and found, among other things, that there are 711 miles of possible habitat for spring chinook and 1,610 miles for summer steelhead.

Now the tribes are entering Phase 2, which will introduce tagged salmon into the system to test the habitat and survivability estimates developed in Phase 1. Phase 2 will examine the best method for getting fish up and over Grand Coulee and Chief Joseph dams. All of that should take at least five years, according to tribal biologists.

A key step in that process will be the release of 750 yearling chinook in 2022. Each will be tagged with a passive acoustic tracker that pings stationary receivers as the fish make their way downstream. That data will allow the Spokane Tribe and others to see how many fish survive going through, or over, each dam, as well as how many survive passage through the reservoirs.

The tribe also plans to release tens of thousands of tagged yearling chinook to assess survival through the main stem of the Columbia River downstream of Chief Joseph Dam.

Phase 3 of the plan is to construct permanent passage facilities for fish coming up and down the river.