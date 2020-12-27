Summer survey provides insight to Paradise Valley river use

“That’s something FWP will be grappling with soon,” said Norma Nickerson, director of the UM institute. “I don’t know how they’re going to do it.”

One of the past proposals was to require any users of the river, whether anglers or people floating in inner tubes, to purchase a stamp. The stamp was meant to assess noncommercial river use. A special recreation permit is already required for commercial use on the Madison.

Information provided by Northwestern Energy, which monitors the Madison River because it operates Hebgen Dam, provides insight to river use. In 2019 Northwestern found more than 300,000 people used fishing access sites on the lower Madison, below Ennis Lake. Figures from 2018 show more than 245,000 unique visitors on the upper Madison.

In addition to being popular with recreational boaters, the Madison is recognized by FWP as being one of the most heavily fished rivers in the state. The lower river, below Beartrap Canyon, sees a high amount of recreational use as inner tubers from nearby Bozeman float the shallow, warmer waters that many anglers avoid. Whereas fly anglers chase hatches of bugs like caddis or stoneflies that spur fishing, locals refer to the tubers as the bikini hatch.