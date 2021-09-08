Suspected pipe bomb found, detonated at Jefferson River fishing access site

A suspected explosive device was safely detonated by bomb disposal experts at Williams’ Bridge fishing access site along the Jefferson River on Sunday, according to a Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks press release.

Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue personnel found what appeared to be a pipe bomb in the river on Saturday while conducting training at the site. FWP game wardens closed the site and the nearby Sappington Bridge FAS during the investigation.

Explosive ordinance disposal technicians from Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls detonated the device Sunday morning. Williams’ Bridge and Sappington Bridge fishing access sites were reopened to the public later that morning.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.

“This is also a good reminder to use caution and carefully inspect items we would normally think of as litter before picking them up,” said FWP Warden Capt. Adam Pankratz.

Those with information that may be helpful in the investigation are asked to contact the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office at 406-582-2100.

