Arapooish and Swinging Bridge fishing access sites have been reopened for full public access.

Damages from flooding this year and in 2022 caused Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks to restrict access at the sites. Restoration and maintenance work has been completed, allowing them to be reopened to the public.

Swinging Bridge FAS on the Stillwater River had been closed to all public use since June 16, 2022. Visitors are advised the camping area has been rearranged and the raft launch has moved to the south end of the site.

Arapooish FAS, locally know as Koyama’s Pond, on the Bighorn River had been closed to motorized access since June 23. The entrance road to the site is narrower at a culvert crossing and visitors are advised to use caution when driving into and out of the site. Cones are in place to mark the area. FWP has plans to replace the culvert and repair the road.

With the opening of these sites, all FWP properties in Region 5 are open. For information on current FWP restrictions and closures across the state, visit: myfwp.mt.gov/fwpPub/allRestrictions.