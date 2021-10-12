Tagged lake trout pays couple $10,000

A tagged lake trout was worth $10,000 for Kalispell anglers Terry Krogstad and Julie Perkins during the 2021 Fall Mack Days fishing tournament on Flathead Lake.

Krogstad caught the fish on Oct. 6 in front of Blue Bay in about 80 feet of water, according to a press release from the Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes, which sponsors the tourney.

Still swimming in the lake are three tagged fish worth $5,000 and five $1,000 fish. There are also another 9,000 tagged fish worth from $100 to $500 and one worth $1,000 in merchandise from Bretz RV and Marine.

The tournament runs through Nov. 14. Anyone can enter. More information can be found online at www.mackdays.com.

So far this fall, 7,804 lake trout have been caught. The event is a way to decrease the number of lake trout so native species like bull trout and westslope cutthroat trout have less competition.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0