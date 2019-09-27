Special mule deer tags for an archery-only hunt on property in and around Roundup go on sale on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 5 a.m. Oct. 1 online or at any license dealer.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has issued 120 either-sex mule deer hunting licenses specifically for the Roundup management season at $10 each for residents and $75 each for nonresidents. The season will run from Nov. 9 through Feb. 15, 2020. Each hunter is limited to two special Roundup licenses. This year the special Roundup licenses do not count toward a hunter’s limit of seven deer “B” licenses.
The tags are valid only for the special Roundup season and on specific properties in and around Roundup. Hunters must hold a current Montana conservation license, base hunting license and bow and arrow license.
In addition, hunters must obtain permission from the Roundup city offices, 34 3rd Ave. W., between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The city may assign hunters to appropriate sites.
Because of the proximity to homes and businesses, hunters are restricted to archery equipment.
The hunt will take place on property owned by the city of Roundup, Musselshell County, Irene Snortland and Green Oil Field Service. Maps detailing the hunt area and rules are available at the Roundup city offices.
For the past five years, FWP offered a similar hunt in and around Roundup. Last year the 120 special licenses were sold to 75 individuals who harvested eight does and 10 bucks. In 2017 hunters filled 18 of the available 120 tags.
City of Roundup and Musselshell County officials reported that, since the special hunts started they have noticed fewer complains of vehicle/deer collisions and aggressive deer in town.