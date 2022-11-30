Take a winter walk with your camera or binoculars

Although winter is tightening its grip on Montana, this can still be a great time of year to hike around with your camera or binoculars.

Before the snow gets too deep, many trails are still clear enough to trek on. Winter weather helps concentrate wildlife like deer, elk, turkeys and waterfowl. Photographs of wildlife in winter can be especially stunning.

Check out river and creek bottoms, farm fields, parks and fishing access sites for wildlife. (Please do no trespass on private land without permission.) Sometimes, driving backroads is a good way to see animals.

Or check out Yellowstone National Park via its North Entrance at Gardiner. It is the only road open to automobiles in the park in winter. With access to the Lamar Valley, visitors can see bison, elk, coyotes, foxes and possibly wolves. Ravens are also a good photographic subject.

Remember to dress for the weather and to check the forecast. If you are driving rural roads, be careful about where you pull over to ensure you don't get stuck. Tire chains and a shovel are good items to pack, along with a sleeping bag, snacks and water in case you have to wait for help. Always make sure to top off your gas tank, as well.

The nice thing about this time of year is there are often fewer people out in the woods and fields, providing a greater sense of quiet and solitude. The cool, clean air can also feel especially invigorating. Just pick a day with nice weather to set out on your adventure.