The first Yellowstone fishing tale was written by East Coast socialite

Maybe because of the condition of the fish in Yellowstone Lake, she praised the government for planting “hardy rainbow trout.” She also noted that in 1888 the U.S. Fish Commission stocked the Firehole River “with many varieties of trout.” They included Eastern brook trout, which she referred to as “dainty” in comparison with its “more aggressive Western cousin,” the cutthroat trout.

“She does provide an interesting glimpse of fishing in the park at that time,” said Paul Schullery, one-time executive director of The American Museum of Fly Fishing, author and former Yellowstone National Park historian. “People had been sport fishing in the park ever since its founding, and the first fly fishing we know of was done in the park area even before the park was established, by a member of the Washburn-Langford-Doane party in 1870. But most of those earlier accounts were published too obscurely to stick in the public mind the way her account seems to have.”

Brown

Mary saves her biggest praise, and a detailed fight scene, for a 4-pound brown trout. Unwillingly, she practiced catch-and-release when the big fish flopped off the bank back into the river. Despite the loss she managed to fill her creel with fish.