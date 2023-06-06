Editor's note: The University of Montana's Office of Research & Creative Scholarship along with the O'Connor Center for the Rocky Mountain West have produced a series of stories called the "This Is Montana Community Vitality Program." In partnership with the program, Lee Newspapers will be regularly running their Treasure State treasure trove of stories.

CHOTEAU — Dubbed the “Front Porch of the Rockies!”, Choteau sits about 20 miles to the east of one of the great American landscapes: the abrupt collision of the Northern Rocky Mountains and the prairie.

Jt's Montana’s Rocky Mountain Front.

The folks living here own bragging rights to residing amid some of the finest outdoor opportunities and scenery anywhere.

The place has a story that goes back in time to the dinosaurs and ancient travelers. Paleontologists, including Jack Horner, of MSU’s Museum of the Rockies, have discovered dinosaur-nesting grounds on the appropriately named Egg Mountain just west of town.

This finding of a vegetarian, nurturing, prehistoric animal challenges the old vicious, voracious carnivore image that had been held of these creatures. The approximately 10,000-year-old Old North Trail, leading from the Arctic to Central America, and used by the first people to enter North America, as well as Indian tribes that arrived in what would become Montana, is still visible in places along the base of the mountains to the west.

Records indicate that in 1854 James Doty was probably the first white man to explore this area, although fur traders and trappers who didn’t leave a written record visited the Rocky Mountain Front well before Doty. In 1859, Jesuit priests established a short-lived mission three miles south of today’s Choteau.

Cattle ranching got its start in 1853 when James Gibson brought livestock into the country. And A.B. Hamilton and Isaac Hazlett opened a trading post on the Teton River in the early 1870s, stocking it with goods brought by steamboats to Fort Benton.

The town’s strongest roots come from “the Old Agency.”

From 1855 until 1869, the Blackfeet Indian Agency was located at Fort Benton. Hostilities of the settlers against Indians who visiting the agency there forced the US Government to move it.

In December 1868, Captain Nat Pope, the Blackfeet agent, with the aid of some of the chiefs, selected a site 3 1/2 miles northwest of present-day Choteau. That site eventually took on the name Old Agency. The post closed in 1876 when the New Agency was built on Badger Creek.

In 1883, Hamilton and Hazlett platted the new town of Choteau. Apparently, it still retained the moniker “Old Agency” because Hamilton arranged for the post office there, serving the local white settlers, to be named that.

It was officially dubbed Choteau in 1893. The name is a misspelling of the Chouteau family name. Pierre Chouteau, Sr. was the head of the American Fur Company, the dominant trading outfit on the upper Missouri River.

The Choteau inhabitants preferred to keep the incorrect spelling so as to distinguish their city from Chouteau County. The town of Choteau is the seat of Teton County; Fort Benton is the seat of Chouteau County.

Life in this gentle community revolves around ranching and farming.

The US Forest Service’s Rocky Mountain ranger station is located on the north end of town. The Old Trail Museum, exhibiting fossils, dinosaur bones and items of Choteau’s history used to offer paleontology workshops. And myriad other businesses, including a movie theater, hospital, eateries, various shops, gas stations, motels and a highly respected weekly community newspaper, The Choteau Acantha, mix together to create an inviting atmosphere. Built around the old (1906) County Courthouse at the head of Main Street, the town has a prosperous look to it.

It’s the landscape that attracts people to this place. On the west, beyond the Rocky Mountain Front, the peaks, rivers and forests of one of the nation’s great pieces of wild country sprawls out — the contiguous Bob Marshall and Great Bear wilderness areas.

One of the main routes into “The Bob,” the Headquarters Pass Trail, takes off at the terminus of the South Fork of the Teton Road, about 35 miles from the center of town.

Teton County is one of the few places left where grizzly bears still venture out to the prairie as they did in the days of Lewis and Clark, before the march of civilization forced them into the mountains. The Nature Conservancy of Montana’s Pine Butte Swamp Preserve, a magnificent stretch of prairie wetlands, between the Front and Choteau, serves as spring habitat for these big bears.

Twelve miles to the southeast, Freezout Lake Wildlife Management Area provides nesting grounds for waterfowl and a rest stop for thousands of migrating birds. Pelicans, geese, hawks, and tundra swan are amongst the winged critters that frequent its waters and sky.

Pishkun Reservoir, southwest of Choteau, is popular for rainbow trout and northern pike. The South and North forks of the Teton River, tumbling out of the high country to the prairie, are fished for rainbow, brook and brown trout.

The North Fork and South Fork Teton roads open up numerous hiking and cross-country ski routes into the backcountry and display spectacular mountain scenery. And Teton Pass Ski Area, now open after a two-year hiatus and re-named Teton Pass Ski Resort, located off the North Fork of the Teton Road, is perhaps one of the most scenic downhill ski areas in the state.

Choteau, with a population according to the 2010 census of 1,781 inhabitants, is one of the most perfectly placed towns. No wonder those who call it home have such a great sense of ownership and feel the responsibility to take good care of the landscape.

We thank Melody Martinsen, editor of the Choteau Acantha, as well as reporter and founder of Friends of the Old Agency, a historical group, Nancy Thornton, for their assistance in checking this article for accuracy.