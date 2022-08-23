 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tickets on sale for Billings DU banquet

Ducks

A trio of ducks floats an irrigation ditch staying in the cool shade of foliage.

 Missoulian

Yellowstone County Ducks Unlimited will hold its annual banquet on Aug. 26 at 5:30 p.m. at the at the Columbia Club, 2216 Grand Ave.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.ducks.org/montana/events/ or by calling 406-628-9328. The cost is $50 each, $95 for a couple or $25 for those age 17 and younger. Ticket sales will not be limited. The event will include raffles, games, live and silent auctions.

Money raised by the banquet helps conserve wetlands and upland habitat vital to North America's waterfowl and the more than 900 other species of wildlife that use the same habitats.

For more information contact John or Beverly Wornom at 628-9328. 

