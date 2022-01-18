 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tickets on sale for Firearms Frenzy Ducks Unlimited fundraiser
Tickets on sale for Firearms Frenzy Ducks Unlimited fundraiser

Ducks Unlimited

Southern Montana Ducks Unlimited will hold its annual Firearms Frenzy 30 gun raffle on Feb. 5 starting at 11 a.m. at the Columbia Club, 2216 Grand Ave.

The first gun winner will be drawn at 12:30 p.m. One gun will be given away every three minutes with the last gun drawn at 2 p.m. Winning tickets are re-entered in the drawing.

There will be guns from: Charles Daly, Franchi, Glock, Henry, Ruger, Savage, Smith & Wesson, Stoeger, Winchester and Weatherby.

Each $20 ticket entitles the purchaser to food, beverages and a chance at the onsite raffle for other firearms. Participants do not need to be present to win. Tickets can be purchased at Shipton's Big R, Pawn Fathers, or by calling Beverly Wornom at 628-9328 or Barry Allen at 780-0523. 

For more information log on to www.billingsdu.org.

