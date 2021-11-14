Time alone in the woods makes hunter’s mind wander

The three Bs are: bacon, barbecue potato chips and bananas. There is sometimes a fourth B. I will leave it up to your imagination what that B might be.

My nephew’s friend takes the opportunity of hunting camp to go on an all-sugar diet. He has never met a vegetable he will eat. The closest he comes is salsa, and his body once even rejected that source of natural vitamins.

By this time of year the checkout clerks are so used to seeing bad hunting bachelor purchases they don’t even raise their eyebrows at our poor diet choices. It seems like it would be easy to judge if you worked in that position.

For the first time this year my friend loaned me a couple of game cameras to see what was moving near hunting camp when no one is around. Some people capture dramatic photos of a mountain lion bringing down a deer in their yard or a grizzly bear taking a midnight stroll. For me, the camera mostly captured photos of the neighbor’s black angus cows. The most unusual visitor was a nighttime skunk. I’m glad I wasn’t there when Pepè Le Pew visited.