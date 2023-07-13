Sliderock Mountain is an outlier, an anomaly.

That’s because, geologically speaking, it is far from its relatives in the Sierra Nevada mountains along the California-Nevada border.

Sometime between 75 and 78 million years ago, the Mount St. Helens‘-sized volcano erupted in what is now south-central Montana. The mud, ash, trees and rocks that flowed off the side of the volcano helped create a high landform in southern Stillwater County, miles away.

“The rise in Tippet Rise is because of this unit,” explained John Weber, a professor of Geology at Grand Valley State University in Michigan. “That’s Sliderock Mountain Formation that’s holding up that hill.”

The geologist pointed to the highest green hillsides of the 12,500-acre Tippet Rise Art Center to the southwest. The center is based on a sprawling ranch between the Stillwater River and Fishtail Creek. To the southwest are the peaks of the Beartooth Mountains, snow still clinging to the rocky high country.

About 20 people were gathered around Weber on July 6 as he spoke, part of a geology tour organized by the nonprofit arts center.

Sliderock

Weber said he worked at the Yellowstone Bighorn Research Association, a nonprofit geological field station headquartered in Red Lodge, for 25 years before hearing about the 7,537-foot tall Sliderock Mountain. It’s located near the head of Deer Creek in Sweet Grass County, not far south of the perhaps more well-known Iron Mountain.

Volcanic arcs, like the one that ran along the Sierras, form at subduction zones, Weber said. A subduction zone is where one portion of the earth’s crust dives under another. Japan and Indonesia are examples of other regions with subduction zones and volcanic arcs.

For some reason, however, Sliderock Mountain popped up far from its relatives, southeast of Big Timber, Montana.

“It’s the only volcano for hundreds of miles around,” Weber said. “We don’t have any volcanic rocks of this age, except for Sliderock Mountain volcano here in south-central, Montana. But along the western U.S., we have the relics of a whole chain of volcanoes that are this age that we call that the Sierra Nevada batholith.”

The roots of the volcanic system are all that’s left. In Montana, that root looks a bit like an oversized tree trunk. That’s the ancient volcano’s core, or plug.

In brief

Over the course of three hours, Weber condensed the region’s vast geologic history, going back about 3 billion years. That’s the age of some of the Beartooth Mountain’s rocks, called basement rocks because they should be far underground.

At each stop after the Tippet Rise vans disgorged their geological, time-traveling passengers, Weber would utilize nearby features to illustrate his talking points.

The first stop was across from Fladberg Bench. The long, flat terrace was a good illustration of an Ice Age feature, one of the younger units on the property. The bench’s top is covered with gravel deposited as the nearby Yellowstone Ice Cap melted. At its height, the cap was estimated to have been 4,000-feet thick and spread across all of Yellowstone National Park and parts of Montana and Wyoming’s high mountains.

Weber noted several other areas along the base of the Beartooth Mountains have similar large benches, including the community of Red Lodge, which sits between two of them. The gravel protects mudstones underneath from erosion, he explained.

As an idea of how old the gravel may have been stacked atop the benches, the last time glaciers were at their maximum size was about 18,000 years ago. Then the melting and gravel moving began.

Beach front

Traveling farther back in time, between about 65 and 144 million years ago, Weber pointed to features on the landscape deposited when the area was near the edge of the vast Western Interior Seaway. Back then, the sea covered the region from Iowa to Idaho under water, as well as from the Gulf of Mexico to the Arctic Ocean. Texas and Florida were also submerged.

An even older inland sea produced deposits of limestone between 252 and 542 million years ago. When mountain building began about 65 to 57 million years ago, a period known as the Larmide Orogeny, the limestone was pushed onto its edge.

The result of this uplift can be seen all along the Beartooth Front. Called the Palisades, the limestone fins punctuate the lower levels of the range, including along a popular ski run of the same name at Red Lodge Mountain Resort.

Weber said there’s some geological disagreement over whether the Beartooth Mountains got their name from these many limestone features, or because of the pointy spire so named near the upper Rock Creek valley southwest of Red Lodge.

“I’ve heard people argue for both of those,” Weber said. “I’m not sure which is correct.”

Hell Creek

The second stop of the geology tour illustrated the Hell Creek Formation, the unit well-known in Eastern Montana for being home to large dinosaurs fossils from about 65.5 million years ago.

While whole books and many articles have been written about the Hell Creek Formation, the deposit has been largely ignored at Tippet Rise because it is thin and no dinosaur fossils have been found.

“Around Miles City, that’s the dinosaur garden,” Weber said.

There has, however, been the discovery of a fossilized tree at Tippet Rise, possibly a magnolia more commonly seen in warmer and wetter climates. The fossil, found while building a road in the southwestern corner of Tippet Rise, dates to the Judith River Formation (about 72 to 80 million years ago). Fossilized leaf impressions are also found in the sandstone near the tree trunk. And a dinosaur tooth was picked up along the road.

Making history

From Snowball Earth – 800 million years ago when the planet is believed to have been completely encrusted in snow and ice – to the Last Glacial Maximum 18,000 years ago, Weber covered a variety of geologic topics. Perhaps none was more concerning than his warning about Earth’s current situation.

There have been five known extinction events in Earth’s history, one of which wiped out the era of the dinosaurs and made room for mammals to thrive.

Right now, many scientists believe Earth is in the middle of its sixth extinction event.

“Because of the climate change that’s going on right now, we’re losing species at a pretty alarming rate, and some people are referring to this as the sixth extinction. Kind of geologic in scale,” Weber said.

“These climactic events have pretty profound effects on life on the planet,” he said. “The sixth extinction event is something we need to pay attention to. It’s a really important thing happening on a geologic scale right before our eyes.”

Tour

Members of the tour group came from as far away as Texas, Casper, Wyoming, Helena and Billings.

Tour participant Sue Schilling said Weber’s talk was informative in many ways.

“You go past these places, and even hiking, not knowing how the mountains formed or what kind of rock you have there,” she said. “It’s just interesting to find out about.”

Her friend, Dorothy Bullard, agreed

“Just being here has been awesome,” she said. “And you always pick up some nuggets. That makes your time worthwhile.”

Bullard said she also likes that the landscape has been protected by Tippet Rise’s owners, Cathy and Peter Halstead, since they founded the center in 2016. It also retains a link to its historic ranching past, with some of the grasslands open to neighbors to lease for grazing cattle and sheep.

Balance

Jenny Van Ooyen, Tippett Rise’s visitor experience manager, said her employers have shifted the center’s public offerings over the years. Activities range from the guided geo tour to concerts, children-specific art activities, mountain biking and hiking.

It can be difficult to find the sweet spot, where visitors don’t feel crowded but they don’t give up on trying to attend because entry is limited and can be difficult to obtain, Van Ooyen said. This year, the mountain bike offering of 75 people per day was filled in two hours. She encouraged visitors to check in a week ahead of time since cancellations are common.

Too many people visiting the center is also hard on the roads and wears out the small staff, Van Ooyen added. Once people do visit, she hopes they’ll understand why entry is restricted.

Hawks swept over the fields in search of a mouse or rabbit meal. A pair of turkey vultures roosted in a dead cottonwood tree, opening their wings to cool off in the breeze. Scattered across the green and flower-filled hills were a variety of sculptures created by famous artists from around the world.

Perhaps the most obvious and famous artist of all at the center, however, is Mother Earth. Her creations are unparalleled in their beauty and, as Weber so eloquently explained, tell the story of fantastical events like wayward volcanoes.