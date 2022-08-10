Trek above the other Clarks Fork on Beartooth's backside

Trekking along the Clarks Fork Trail for 2.5 miles when there’s a morning breeze is hard to beat.

For one thing, there’s the simple beauty of the route as it parallels the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone River in the Shoshone National Forest. Aspen groves chatter in the breeze, white clover-filled meadows perfume the air and views of the surrounding mountains offer a chance for awe-inspiring pauses.

Combine this with the relatively gentle nature of the trail as it works its way to Beartooth Creek, so hikers aren’t bathed in sweat from toiling uphill, and you will understand why it’s a great trek.

Along the way we startled two sandhill cranes and angered a nesting osprey. We followed in the footprints of a small deer, but never caught up to the pointy-toed animal.

Beartooth Creek was an icy place to soak hot feet, but not easy to reach since it is fenced off from livestock.

Continuing down this route for another 5.5 miles takes energetic hikers to the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone River, designated a Wild and Scenic River by Congress for its unique attributes. At 17.5 miles hikers run into the famed Morrison Jeep Trail.

To get to the trailhead, drive over the Beartooth Pass from Red Lodge and turn left, southeast, onto the Chief Joseph Scenic Highway below Beartooth Lake. Travel about five miles down the Chief Joseph route and turn left when you are almost directly across from Hunter Peak Campground.

A small roadside sign points up the hill to the trailhead. Stay straight on the road to the take-off point, which includes a large metal frame for fall elk hunters to hang their meat out of a grizzly bear’s reach. That’s not something you see very often.