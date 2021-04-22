Trek in Abbey's footsteps at Arches National Park

This is the sixth in a series of stories exploring southeastern Utah.
It may be only a three-mile hike to Delicate Arch in Arches National Park, but it seemed much farther. Maybe my body was growing weary from the fourth day of being on the road. Or it could have been the restless previous night spent crammed into a vehicle during a windstorm.
No matter the reason, the hike was well worth the effort. Delicate Arch stands 46 feet high and 32 feet wide, the largest free-standing arch in the park. That’s saying something because Arches National Park contains more than 2,000 known arches — the densest concentration in the world. Some are small, only 3 feet, while Landscape Arch stretches 306 feet from base to base.
Other names for Delicate Arch in the past have included Cowboy’s Chaps and Old Maid’s Bloomers. To get there hikers must brave a narrow walkway along a cliff face that drops straight off, no handrails here. The payoff is arrival at a large coliseum-like bowl, at one edge of which stands Delicate Arch.
Spring and fall are the best times to visit Arches because it's not so hot, but they are also the busiest. Last year, despite closures due to the pandemic, more than 1.2 million people dropped in. That can mean long lines at the entrance, so try to arrive early to avoid the crush.
There’s only one way in and out of Arches, with numerous pullouts along the roughly 20 miles of roadway. Many of the side stops feature hikes to arches, or in the case of a group of rock climbers, a pillar to scale at the Garden of Eden.
Arches is where noted environmental author Edward Abbey worked. So the park is a prominent character in his book “Desert Solitaire, A Season in the Wilderness.” Here’s what he wrote in 1967 in the introduction:
“A word of caution. Do not jump into your automobile next June and rush out to the Canyon country hoping to see some of that which I have attempted to evoke in these pages. In the first place you can’t see anything from a car; you’ve got to get out of the goddamned contraption and walk, better yet crawl, on hands and knees, over the sandstone and through the thornbush and cactus. When traces of blood begin to mark your trail you’ll see something, maybe.”
Abbey may have taken his point to an extreme, but getting out of your car and exploring Arches' hidden gems is worth the effort.
The community of Moab, Utah, is less than four miles south of Arches along Highway 191. A bike path connects the two. There is camping in Arches, but it is limited and fills fast on the recreation.gov reservation website. Next week, a Moab favorite hike.