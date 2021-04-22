Trek in Abbey's footsteps at Arches National Park

There’s only one way in and out of Arches, with numerous pullouts along the roughly 20 miles of roadway. Many of the side stops feature hikes to arches, or in the case of a group of rock climbers, a pillar to scale at the Garden of Eden.

Arches is where noted environmental author Edward Abbey worked. So the park is a prominent character in his book “Desert Solitaire, A Season in the Wilderness.” Here’s what he wrote in 1967 in the introduction:

“A word of caution. Do not jump into your automobile next June and rush out to the Canyon country hoping to see some of that which I have attempted to evoke in these pages. In the first place you can’t see anything from a car; you’ve got to get out of the goddamned contraption and walk, better yet crawl, on hands and knees, over the sandstone and through the thornbush and cactus. When traces of blood begin to mark your trail you’ll see something, maybe.”

Abbey may have taken his point to an extreme, but getting out of your car and exploring Arches' hidden gems is worth the effort.

The community of Moab, Utah, is less than four miles south of Arches along Highway 191. A bike path connects the two. There is camping in Arches, but it is limited and fills fast on the recreation.gov reservation website. Next week, a Moab favorite hike.

