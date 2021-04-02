Tribes sue to halt proposed mine work in Little Rocky Mountains

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The tribes raised their concerns during DEQ’s public comment period. The agency responded that it didn’t conduct any scoping due to the 90-day time limit to prepare the draft EA. DEQ did seek comment from the tribes after the draft EA was written, the agency noted.

In part because of the past mining problems, the Bureau of Land Management has proposed a 20-year withdrawal of mining on its federal lands in the area.

“To this day, the Gros Ventre and Assiniboine tribes continue to experience devastating health and environmental consequences from past mining,” said FBIC President Andrew Werk, Jr. in a press release. “By giving the green light to Zortman exploration without proper tribal consultation and adequate analysis of environmental impact, DEQ has shown shocking indifference to the enormous potential for further water contamination, harm to tribal members, and permanent contamination of tribal lands. It’s as if we have learned nothing from the past.”

DEQ’s approval of the project extends only to the exploratory work. Any further mining would require additional agency scrutiny.

Blue Arc owner Luke Ployhar told The Billings Gazette in a November 2020 story that technology has solved many of the problems created by Pegasus when it mined the area.

“This is a perpetual nightmare for our people,” said FBIC Councilman Warren Morin, in the press release. “We live down below the mines and still don’t know when or if the situation of the water contamination will ever get better or not. We’ve had tours with the DEQ over the past few years. They asked us to help advocate to the federal government for funding to ensure perpetual treatment of the water. I am disappointed and angry that the DEQ is issuing any type of mining permits in that area.”

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0