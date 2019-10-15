Canyon Ferry: Rainbow fishing is good throughout the reservoir. Shore anglers are catching rainbows while using night crawlers, marshmallows and leech pattern flies. The hot spot is in the Silos area. Boat anglers are having success while trolling crankbaits or cowbells in 8 to 15 feet of water, especially south of the Silos near the mouth of the river. Some walleye are being caught in the same area and depth while using crankbaits. — Troy Humphrey, FWP, Helena.
Hauser: The rainbow bite has slowed a bit. Fishing from shore at the Causeway has been fairly productive using plain crawlers and marshmallows. Boat anglers are having success trolling cowbells tipped with worms and various crankbaits around White Sandy and Black Sandy. Not much to report for walleye or perch. — Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena.
Holter: The rainbow bite has still been pretty good. A few rainbows have been picked up from shore at the Gates of the Mountains with plain crawlers. Boat anglers have been having success using Thomas lures Woolly Buggers or cowbells tipped with crawlers in the lower part of the reservoir. The perch and walleye bite has been pretty slow. A few walleye have been picked up off the clay banks using various jigs and crawlers. — Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena.