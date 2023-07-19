This is the third in a series of stories about touring the Jefferson Valley.

The community of Twin Bridges has been kind enough to take pity on cyclists, those folks who pedal their way up and down endless hills while battling headwinds, close calls with cars and downpours.

In the town’s Jessen Park is a small, sparse shelter that offers a place for cyclists to get out of the weather. There’s also an outdoor sink for washing dishes and an outdoor eating area. Perhaps most importantly, the shelter offers cyclists a place to shower off the day’s, or several days’, grime.

The park is just across the Beaverhead River Bridge along Highway 41, which travels southwest toward Dillon. The park also includes a boat ramp, picnic tables, a vault toilet, dog area and access to the Beaverhead River.

The Bike Shack was built in 2009 thanks to local Bill White. Twin Bridges is located at the intersection of the TransAmerica Trail and the Lewis & Clark Bicycle Trail, attracting riders from across the country. On a recent visit a cyclist from Michigan was crashed on the shelter’s floor.

Donations are requested to keep the facility open. A few necessities are tucked in a cabinet should someone need anything. And a built-in bicycle stand offers a place for riders to perform any mechanical tune-ups their bikes may require.

You can’t miss the shelter, it’s the one with a bicycle fastened on top.