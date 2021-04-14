U.S. avalanche fatalities tie worst on record; Montana records 2, Wyoming 4

In an avalanche season that nationally has tied with the worst on record for fatalities, Montana was the site of only two winter backcountry deaths.

So far nationally, 36 people have died in avalanches this year, tying the record-high winter of 2009-10. In that record-setting season, the highest proportion of deaths was among snowmobilers, with 17 fatalities recorded. Skiers have led the statistics this recreation season with 17 deaths, including the most recent fatality on March 27 that took an Alaskan skier's life.

The high number of fatalities came in a season when avalanche experts were concerned by the number of new people exploring the backcountry as a way to get outside during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the official monitoring season has ended for the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center, fatalities in the past have occurred as late as June, including a skier on Lolo Peak near Missoula in 2010.

Conditions