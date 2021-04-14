U.S. avalanche fatalities tie worst on record; Montana records 2, Wyoming 4

In an avalanche season that nationally has tied with the worst on record for fatalities, Montana was the site of only two winter backcountry deaths.
So far nationally, 36 people have died in avalanches this year, tying the record-high winter of 2009-10. In that record-setting season, the highest proportion of deaths was among snowmobilers, with 17 fatalities recorded. Skiers have led the statistics this recreation season with 17 deaths, including the most recent fatality on March 27 that took an Alaskan skier's life.
The high number of fatalities came in a season when avalanche experts were concerned by the number of new people exploring the backcountry as a way to get outside during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although the official monitoring season has ended for the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center, fatalities in the past have occurred as late as June, including a skier on Lolo Peak near Missoula in 2010.
Conditions
Snow conditions did prove dangerous in southwest Montana, where the GNFAC works, with 53 avalanche incidents reported out of 318 slides, some resulting in injuries and partial burials, wrote Doug Chabot, GNFAC director, in an email. That included a Jan. 8 incident on The Fin near Cooke City where three skiers were caught.
The only fatality in the region was the Feb. 14 death of Bozeman splitboarder in a Beehive Basin avalanche near Big Sky. The other Montana death was a snowmobiler along Wounded Buck Creek, on the east side of the Swan Range, on Feb. 6.
“The busiest week for avalanche activity was between January 2-9 when over 60 avalanches and 12 incidents were reported,” Chabot wrote.
Four people died in Wyoming avalanches, two of which were snowmobilers.
Education
Part of the reason for Montana’s low number of avalanche fatalities is due to education. The GNFAC “taught 43 classes to 3,110 participants, including 458 snowmobilers and 467 kids under 18” this winter, Chabot wrote. “With funding from Montana State Parks we continued our weekly Cooke City education program consisting of a Friday weather and avalanche video update and Saturday rescue practice. This is the 5th year of the program and 5th year without a fatality in Cooke City.”
In addition to the classes, almost 7,000 people received the GNFAC daily avalanche report and 16,300 follow the center on Instagram.