UM professor to talk about ‘The Resurgent Wild’ July 16 at Pictograph Cave

Christopher Preston, a University of Montana professor and author who teaches and writes about environmental philosophy, will present a program titled “The Resurgent Wild” at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 16, at Pictograph Cave State Park.
The program will address the contention that the wild nature of the environment is disappearing, in juxtaposition to the recovery of animals like grizzly bears, bison and wolves. Preston will look at how these examples of nature’s renewal fit with the traditional account of preservation in nature and what it may mean for how we think about our surroundings going forward.
The program is free, but seating in the visitor center classroom is limited to 20 people.
Pictograph Cave State Park is at 3401 Coburn Road, east of Billings.