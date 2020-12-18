UM survey: Majority of Montanans' support grizzly bears

Overall, the survey results demonstrate the complex nature of grizzly bear–human relationships in Montana. FWP will use the results from the study, along with other public input, to help inform grizzly bear management planning and its decision-making processes going forward.

“This new survey involved a collaborative effort between FWP and the University of Montana to better understand the challenges and values associated with grizzly bears in Montana,” according to FWP Director Martha Williams. “As a state, it’s important for us to recognize and respect these various perspectives so that we can work together to find common ground that benefits people and grizzly bears.”

Alex Metcalf, assistant professor in UM’s College of Forestry and Conservation, helped lead the survey design and analysis.

“As grizzly bear populations continue to expand across the state, Montanans will face choices about how to manage the overall population as well as individual animals,” Metcalf said. “So, at this important point in time for both bears and people, we’re excited to help inform these choices with hard numbers on residents’ attitudes, beliefs, and preferences toward grizzlies and their management.”

The publication of these survey results follows the conclusion of a separate year-long effort involving the Governor’s Grizzly Bear Advisory Council. The council, which featured 18 citizens from across the state, completed a report of recommendations and input on the future of grizzly bear management and conservation in Montana last month. The council’s report, this survey, and other public inputs will continue to inform grizzly bear management in Montana.

