The Montana State Parks Foundation is publishing a weekly showcase of Montana State Parks' 55 properties.
Fish Creek State Park near Alberton provides a large landscape with a diverse array of recreational opportunities such as hiking, mountain biking, angling, sightseeing, wildlife viewing, motorized use on open roads, and hunting.
From the lookout atop Williams Peak to the crystal clear blue pools of Fish Creek, this 5,603-acre state park is full of wildlife, beautiful scenery and places to explore.
The Alberton Gorge, with class 3 and 4 whitewater rafting, is also nearby.
This undeveloped park lacks many amenities that other nearby parks feature such as a visitor center, camping facilities, or regular staffing.
You have free articles remaining.
About 41,000 acres was acquired by the Nature Conservancy and Trust for Public Lands from the Plum Creek Timber Co. for $17 million. In 2010 the state of Montana officially gained ownership of the land, setting aside a share for the state park.
The topography of the park varies and includes timbered draws, ridges, flat stretches, riparian areas, and steep, narrow canyons.
There are around 60 miles of old logging roads within the park. As one of Montana’s newest state parks there aren’t many amenities, but you will find plenty of activities.
You won’t find camping at Fish Creek yet, but if you’re feeling adventurous the Alberton Gorge provides first-rate whitewater rafting. You may be looking for something a bit tamer though, in which case fishing is one of the most popular activities.
The Montana State Parks Foundation helps fund work at parks, for more information log on to www.montanastateparksfoundation.org.