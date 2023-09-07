A wet spring helped grow denser habitat for upland game birds this spring in Montana, but storms also may have forced some species to re-nest after cold weather killed chicks.

As a result, upland hunters will have to be choosy about where they go this season. In areas with widespread vegetation growth, birds could be broadly distributed.

Here is Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks' notes from each region on what to expect.

North-central: Despite better habitat and higher nesting success, sharp-tailed grouse and sage-grouse numbers still remain down from their historical average according to spring lek counts conducted by biologists.

Likewise, spring surveys show pheasant numbers still remain lower than the historical average in the region. Biologists reported fair to good pheasant counts in areas of high-quality habitat, but few or no pheasants in marginal habitat.

South-central: During spring surveys, very few successful broods were observed. Frequent cold spring rains impacted chick hatches for multiple upland species, including Hungarian partridge, pheasant and sharp-tailed and sage-grouse. Though upland birds in some areas were successful in hatching broods, many areas are showing very few young of the year. Turkey brood sizes also appear to be below average.

Northeast: The combination of the previous summer’s drought and a tough winter appeared to impact upland bird populations coming into the breeding season in some areas, but also brought enough soil moisture to begin recovering the entire region from drought. May and June (the most critical months for game bird production) saw above average rainfall. As a result, habitat conditions during nesting and brood rearing season were good across the region this summer.

Overall bird hunting is expected to be similar to last year in eastern and central portions of the region and improve over last year in the western portions. Bird numbers will likely remain below long-term average for central western Region 6, and above average for the eastern half of the region.

In the far eastern portion of Region 6, pheasant hunters should expect pheasant numbers to remain the same or increase slightly from the previous year, which means they will remain above average.

Hunters should expect pheasant numbers in the Glasgow area to be close to long-term average and about the same as last year, whereas in the Malta and Havre areas, numbers are likely to remain below average this fall.

Sharp-tailed grouse numbers will remain above average this fall for the eastern third of the region. In the Glasgow and Malta areas, sharp-tail numbers may recover and be somewhat average like the previous season.

While weather conditions this summer are likely to improve populations in the Havre area, sharp-tailed grouse hunting in the western portions of Region 6 is likely to remain a bit below average.

In Region 6, Hungarian partridge populations are not monitored through any structured surveys, but harvest estimates show their populations do track with the other bird species in the region to some degree.

In the eastern portion of the region, partridge harvest in the fall of 2022 was well above average for the area and increased substantially over the previous year, reaching a 20-year high. It is expected that numbers will be similar to last hunting season.

Limited habitat causes partridge populations to be relatively low in the central portion of the region. However, based on adjacent areas and recent weather conditions, expect partridge numbers to vary from average to below average. Based on the weather conditions this spring and early summer, it seems likely that partridge hunting in the Havre area will improve but may still be slightly below average.

In both the central and western parts of the region, populations may be spotty and coveys may be challenging to locate consistently.

With the good precipitation received this year, sage-grouse hunting is likely to be average or slightly below average in the Glasgow area this fall, and relatively similar to last season. Habitat conditions will be better, which may cause sage-grouse to be more dispersed across the landscape.

While good precipitation during the nesting and brooding season this year in the Malta and Havre area will aid populations, the recent drought was especially hard, and populations are likely to remain below average.

Southeast: There are many areas within the region that experienced severe thunderstorms with torrential rains, hail and high winds. This kind of weather can have very adverse effects on nesting hens and young broods, especially in localized areas. Hunters should be prepared to be adaptable in the event that their favorite spot was the recipient of some of this weather.

Southwest: Mountain and sage-grouse productivity, as well as partridge productivity, should be decent this year. There will be wing barrels out in several locations throughout southwest Montana. Hunters are asked to deposit only one wing from each bird harvested into one of these barrels or with the Sheridan or Dillon wildlife biologists’ offices. Wings will be used to determine the age and sex of grouse to determine productivity for the year.

Northwest: Pheasant hunting on the Ninepipe Wildlife Management Area near Ronan and surrounding area could be positive compared to previous years. Good grain production and some opportunistic moisture in the spring led to fair conditions. The chicks/brood ratio appears good and the size of the chicks observed indicates a good survival rate.

For waterfowl, drought conditions have plagued northwest Montana through the summer and didn't help local wetland conditions during nesting and brood rearing season. This could lead to a dip in waterfowl opportunities besides Canada geese, which remain healthy.

West: Across west-central Montana, hunters should experience an average year for forest grouse and wild turkeys. Despite a long winter, the conditions were still manageable for many game birds to have good winter survival into spring. Spring surveys detected plenty of adult ruffed and dusky grouse, and the spring turkey season showed no shortage of birds. Hunters focusing on dusky grouse should move up in elevation as the season progresses.

Due to recent efforts to restore native sharp-tailed grouse to several areas in western Montana, it is possible you could encounter a sharptail while hunting. Be careful to identify birds, as hunting is closed for sharptails west of the Continental Divide in Montana.