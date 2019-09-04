The Upland Game Bird Council will meet in Glendive on Sept. 23 and 24 to review habitat enhancement activities that occurred during the 2019 field season.
A habitat tour is scheduled for Sept. 23, followed by a meeting at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites, located at 1919 N. Merrill Ave.
The public is invited to attend the meeting and may provide comments to the council during the time identified on the agenda. The agenda includes an overview of the Upland Game Bird Enhancement Program’s history and the role of the Upland Game Bird Council, program updates, pheasant releases and a guest presentation from Pheasants Forever Farm Bill biologists.
Those planning to attend the habitat tour are encouraged to RSVP to FWP Region 7 Upland Game Bird biologist Justin Hughes by Sept. 13 to aid in arranging food and travel. Hughes can be reached at 406-234-0900 or 234-0922.
For meeting details, visit the Upland Game Bird Council page on the FWP website.
For more information, contact Debbie Hohler at 406-444-5674, or by e-mail to dhohler@mt.gov.