Northern Range black bear study

In 2018, biologists completed a two-year DNA-based study of black bear density in northern Yellowstone. The study was a collaborative effort between the Bear Management Office, Montana State University, and the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team.

Biologists collected 3,874 samples of bear hair from 26 scent-baited snares and 217 bear rub trees. Laboratory extraction of individual genotypes identified 144 black bears (70 males and 74 females) and 35 grizzly bears (21 males and 14 females). Further analysis will be conducted from these results to estimate the abundance and density of black and grizzly bears in Yellowstone.

As part of the study, biologists captured and fit radiocollars on 14 black bears: four adult males, six adult females, two subadult males, and two subadult females. The average minimum home range estimates for bears were 1,331 square kilometers for adult males, 266 for subadult males, 161 for adult females, and 123 for subadult females.

Resource selection modeling of spring habitat use indicated black bears are selecting habitats with high vegetation biomass. Black bears in northern Yellowstone did not appear to make directed movements to known elk calving areas to prey on newborn calves, but rather consumed calves opportunistically encountered throughout their home ranges.