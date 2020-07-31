US officials seek limits on "habitat" for imperiled species

The northern spotted owl of the Pacific Northwest, which depends on old growth forests, offers a prime example, said Noah Greenwald with the Center for Biological Diversity.

Much of the bird's historic habitat was logged. "But it will become old growth forest again one day if we protect it. So does that not count as habitat?" Greenwald asked.

"If we want to recover species, we have to restore them to more larger portions of their historic range," he said.

Friday's proposal from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and National Marine Fisheries Service comes in response to a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling involving a highly endangered Southern frog - the dusky gopher frog.

Trump administration officials said the proposal would provide "more consistency" and "more transparency" for private landowners, companies and states, but would not say how much or what type of habitat could be excluded under the new definition.

In the gopher frog case, a unanimous court said the government had to decide what constitutes suitable habitat for the 3 ½-inch-long frogs before it could designate some of those areas as "critical habitat" for the species, which survives in just a few ponds in Mississippi.