Utah break: Trip to southeast corner of state evokes wonder, worry

With its dramatically deep canyons, towering red sandstone arches and far-off views of snowy mountains, southeastern Utah made me feel small. The country is seriously majestic.

My recent tour was frantically planned during subzero February nights, as if hopeful thinking could instantly project me to the warmer places. The weeks of waiting until departure seemed almost cruel as I revisited the route on maps, consulted guide books and websites, hungry for knowledge, anxious to leave. My packing list covered two pages.

I couldn’t wait to get to Utah, and in the end couldn’t leave fast enough. It wasn't because of the weather. Unlike the bright sunny days I dreamed of, our party arrived in a snow flurry and drove back in white-out conditions — one of the perils of spring travel.

In between I felt humbled, exhilarated and refreshed while standing on the edge of sheer cliff faces, marveling at 2,000-year-old pictographs made by American Indians and hiking until my toes blistered and the region's fine-grained sand settled into every nook and cranny.

One night the wind roared so hard across the high desert that we abandoned our tent out of fear the poles would snap. For the remainder of the night four of us crammed uncomfortably into the car as rain pounded the hood and gusts rocked the vehicle.