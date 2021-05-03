Utah's Bears Ears offers chance to explore ancient Pueblo ruins

A walk just a few minutes down the highway, in the Upper Butler Wash area, allows a closer look at similar ruins.

The hike to Ballroom Cave is shaded along a creek and cottonwood trees. The Ballroom Cave ruins include a main alcove and two small caves, which visitors may explore.

Within the first cave are two small walled enclosures. The second, smaller cave includes a square kiva — a Puebloan ceremonial meeting room — with some roof beams intact.

To the right of the kiva are three painted figures and some painted hand prints.

Bridges

The next day my sister and I hiked an eight-mile loop in Natural Bridges Monument. The route traveled into the canyon and past the three large natural bridges in the monument: Sipapu, Kachina and Owachomo.

There you can also hike to the Horse Collar Ruins (there is a roadside overlook for nonhikers). Throughout the trip and along the canyon floor keen eyes can pick out ancient structures tucked into the canyon cliffs.

Being on the canyon floor provided some respite from the heat (it was warm, especially for us Montanans) and afforded fantastic views of the large bridges.