Pirogue Island State Park

Pirogue Island State Park is located along the Yellowstone River near Miles City.

 Montana State Parks

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking information about recent vandalism at Pirogue Island State Park near Miles City where sometime between Oct. 9 and Oct. 14 an explosive device was used to blow up the vault toilet.

Damage to the vault was extensive and left a large mess, but the concrete building that houses the toilet was not destroyed, although the latrine is unusable.

Anyone with information about the incident can call FWP warden Frank Blundetto at 853-7900, or call 1-800-TIP-MONT. Callers may remain anonymous.

