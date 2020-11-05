 Skip to main content
Vandals burn Broadview Pond latrine; reward offered for info leading to arrest

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is offering a reward of as much as $1,000 for information about a fire that heavily damaged a latrine at Broadview Pond fishing access site over the past weekend.

The fire, lit inside the concrete latrine, did enough damage that the building is closed and locked until repairs can be made.

Anyone with information that leads to a conviction for the vandalism is eligible for a reward from FWP. Reports can be made anonymously to FWP’s 24-hour crime-reporting line at 1-800-TIP-MONT (800-847-6668).

