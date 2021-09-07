Volunteers improve trail on Sheep Mountain near Cody

After a week of digging, lopping, scraping and smoothing, the Sheep Mountain Trail west of Cody, Wyoming, is now safer for hikers and horseback riders.

Eight trail stewards on an American Hiking Society “Volunteer Vacation” worked with the Bureau of Land Management Cody Field Office to make much-need improvements to the challenging trail.

“The group came to us with a lot of relevant skills and experience, and we were able to accomplish a good deal of work in a short time,” said BLM outdoor recreation planner Rick Tryder. “While the trail remains steep and strenuous, it is safer, more sustainable, and looks great.”

Carla Ray of Nantucket, Massachusetts, who originally hails from New Zealand, was looking for a group to hike with and now travels for AHS volunteer projects one or two times each year.

“With AHS, I get to learn about the flora and fauna, travel, meet people, do volunteer work — you get a lot of bang for your buck,” she said. “If everyone volunteered even one day of their year, we’d make a huge impact.”