Volunteers improve trail on Sheep Mountain near Cody

After a week of digging, lopping, scraping and smoothing, the Sheep Mountain Trail west of Cody, Wyoming, is now safer for hikers and horseback riders.
Eight trail stewards on an American Hiking Society “Volunteer Vacation” worked with the Bureau of Land Management Cody Field Office to make much-need improvements to the challenging trail.
“The group came to us with a lot of relevant skills and experience, and we were able to accomplish a good deal of work in a short time,” said BLM outdoor recreation planner Rick Tryder. “While the trail remains steep and strenuous, it is safer, more sustainable, and looks great.”
Carla Ray of Nantucket, Massachusetts, who originally hails from New Zealand, was looking for a group to hike with and now travels for AHS volunteer projects one or two times each year.
“With AHS, I get to learn about the flora and fauna, travel, meet people, do volunteer work — you get a lot of bang for your buck,” she said. “If everyone volunteered even one day of their year, we’d make a huge impact.”
The Sheep Mountain Trail, located just west of Buffalo Bill Reservoir between Cody and Yellowstone National Park, draws locals and visitors seeking recreation and hunting opportunities. This trail work improves access to the recently acquired 1,820-acre private inholding on top of Sheep Mountain, which opened-up public access to 17,000 acres of adjacent public land.
Please stay on the newly-improved trail when you’re hiking and remember to pack it in–pack it out.
“Sticking to the trail will reduce the likelihood of erosion issues, which damage the landscape and require more trail work,” Tryder said.