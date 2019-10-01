Great Rockies Sportshow participation and 2020 banquet planning will top the agenda when the Billings Chapter of Walleyes Unlimited of Montana holds its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 6:30 p.m. at the Squire. Snacks will be served at 6 p.m.
Next year's banquet is scheduled for March 7, 2020, at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center. A report about the state meeting will also be discussed.
For more information contact Bob Klein, president, at 860-9192.