{{featured_button_text}}
Walleye
BRETT FRENCH, Billings Gazette

Great Rockies Sportshow participation and 2020 banquet planning will top the agenda when the Billings Chapter of Walleyes Unlimited of Montana holds its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 6:30 p.m. at the Squire. Snacks will be served at 6 p.m. 

Next year's banquet is scheduled for March 7, 2020, at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center. A report about the state meeting will also be discussed.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

For more information contact Bob Klein, president, at 860-9192.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0