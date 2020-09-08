 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Bears wander into Red Lodge yard
MasterLube owner Bill Simmons shot a video of a mother black bear and her cubs after they wandered into his backyard in Red Lodge Sunday evening.

Simmons posted the video to Facebook Tuesday morning, saying that it was just one minute of about five minutes worth of video shot from his sun room.

"At the closest she was literally right out of the window," Simmons commented on the social media post. "She could have stood up and touched the window. We have bear come though every now and again but this is the first time mom brought the kids."

