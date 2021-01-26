Watch Now: Pouring wildlife

Montana Wildlife Artistry taxidermy is preparing a life-sized mount of an unusual bighorn ram. The base of the ram's horns measured more than 16 inches and stretched out to 44 inches. It would have scored close to 206 inches under the Boone and Crockett scoring system — a trophy-class animal — if it weren’t for one large flaw. The ram has a baseball-sized gap burned into the back of the right horn.