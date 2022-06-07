Watkins, Johnson win Milk River Catfish Classic

Nebraska natives James Watkins and Ryan Johnson won the Milk River Catfish Classic in Glasgow on Saturday, June 4, by reeling in 33.07 pounds of fish despite low water flows.
The winning duo’s five fish averaged just over 6.5 pounds. That was skewed by their biggest fish, a 9.07-pound channel cat.
Eighty teams participated in the tourney, the second of the Montana Cats tour. The teams caught 276 catfish that were brought in to the midnight weigh-in in downtown Glasgow.
Other top tournament finishers were: 2) Dan and Amber Achten, of Laurel – 30.26; 3) Eddie White and Eric Branberger, of Miles City – 26.72; 4) Jake Aune and Shawn Wersal, of Glasgow – 23.84; 5) Tara and Allan Harrington, of Glasgow – 21.92.
The tour continues in Sidney with the 14th annual Monster Cat Roundup on July 16. For more details on the top finishers, log on to montanacats.com.