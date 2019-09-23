Connect to nature through service on National Public Lands Day with noxious weed education and a weed pull at Chief Plenty Coups State Park on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. to noon.
The morning will start with a presentation on the effects of noxious weeds on the local ecology and identify problem areas in the park with a Big Horn County Extension Agent. Following the presentation volunteers will complete a weed pull in the park.
Volunteers should wear weather-appropriate clothing and closed toe shoes, bring along gardening/work gloves (if you have them), sunscreen, and a water bottle. Tools and gloves will be provided. All volunteers will be treated to coffee, tea, and snacks for their service.
Interested individuals should contact Kate Yeater at 252-1289 or Kate.Yeater@mt.gov prior to the event. Or stop in the Visitor Center to express interest.
National Public Lands Day is America’s largest volunteer event for public lands. It is held in late September to draw out volunteers to help improve and enhance our nation’s public lands. More than 30% of America’s land is public land.