Having a home overlooking a water source has long been desirable. At Montezuma Well in Arizona, mud brick homes (30 rooms total) were built underneath overhanging rock slabs about 900 years ago.

The water source the small dwellings face is a limestone sinkhole holding 15 million gallons of water. The spring underneath the pool pumps in about 1.5 million gallons of fresh water a day. A crack in one side of the sinkhole allows water to drain out, replenishing West Beaver Creek.

Unfortunately, the water is high in arsenic, a chemical that can be poisonous. So although the sinkhole seemed like a great place to get drinking and cooking water, as well as providing irrigation for crops in a dry landscape (about 13 inches of rainfall a year), it likely led to poisoning and killed some of the Native Americans who dwelled at the site.

Although unable to support fish, the water does hold five species found nowhere else on Earth: small shrimp called amphipods, water scorpions, springsnails, a single-celled diatom and leeches. Unlike other leeches that attach to animals to suck their blood, these leeches have evolved to eat the small shrimp.

The property was purchased by the federal government in the 1940s. The well is now the northern portion of the Montezuma Castle National Monument.

Like the nearby pueblo at Montezuma Castle, the Sinagua people lived at the well and built the small dwellings. They were followed by the Hohokam people. The Hopi, Zuni and Yavapai all have cultural stories about the well, as do the Western Apache.

To reach the well, take Exit 293 off Interstate 17 (between Phoenix and Flagstaff) and follow the signs. The well is located about 11 miles north of Montezuma Castle. As with the castle, the Aztec leader had nothing to do with the well except to provide his name to the location thanks to misinformed explorers.