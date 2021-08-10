WGFD schedules chronic wasting disease meetings in Worland, Greybull

Chronic wasting disease has spread across most of Wyoming's Big Horn Basin, with high prevalence rates being documented in deer hunt areas along the Bighorn, Greybull and Shoshone rivers.

Later this month, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will hold two public meetings to discuss CWD and potential management options for several hunt areas in the eastern portion of the Big Horn Basin. The discussion will focus on deer hunt areas 164, 41 and 47, but deer hunt areas 35, 37, 39 and 40 will also be discussed.

“Local Game and Fish managers are interested in beginning conversations about potential management options to hopefully slow the spread and reduce the prevalence of the disease,” said Bart Kroger, Worland area wildlife biologist.

During the meetings, wildlife managers will provide an overview of CWD, discuss implementation of the statewide CWD management plan, provide information on the prevalence of the disease in local deer herds and how it may be impacting local deer populations. CWD was first detected 17 years ago in the area.

“The goal from these meetings is to gauge the public’s interest and concern for CWD locally,” Kroger said. “This is the beginning of a long-term management process that we hope will garner local interest and help guide future management decisions.”

Meetings will be held Aug. 23 at the Greybull Town Hall at 6 p.m., and on Aug. 24 in Worland at the Washakie County Fairgrounds at 6 p.m.

