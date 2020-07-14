When in Yellowstone, socially distancing yourself from bison is key to a safe visit

Geremia found that out when he was riding a horse in the park one day. He saw bison a half mile away and tried to hurry to where the place he wanted to go. A bull bison seeing him approach the herd became aggressive and started chasing Geremia. As soon as he and the horse veered away from the bison herd ahead, the bull stopped because it had prevented Geremia from approaching the rest of the herd.

Two other times Geremia was chased by a bison, once when he was anesthetizing an animal for a study and another time when he tried to beat one to a trail while hiking. In that instance he ended up running around a tree three times to escape the charging bison.

“If a bison charges, get out of there,” he advised. “They are trying to get you to move.”

That’s the opposite of what experts recommend when encountering a bear or other predator. Running away from them can trigger their hunting instinct and prompt them to chase after the person. Bear spray can work on bison, Geremia said. Just make sure to aim it low, since their heads are fairly close to the ground.