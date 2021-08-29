When it rains, it pours, when you are traveling with me

Brett French Montana Untamed Editor Montana Untamed editor for the Billings Gazette. Follow Brett French Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Rain.

A downpour so long that it didn’t stop during the entire four-hour drive to the trailhead.

Rain so heavy that oncoming headlights blindingly reflected off the highway.

A deluge so intense that it sounded as if the drops would soon pierce the car’s metal roof.

Rain so drenching that a red fox appeared ashamed that its usually fluffy coat had been flattened.

And then, finally, in the wee hours of the morning, silence. What had seemed like a drought-quenching storm halted long enough for us to boil water for coffee, choke down a quick breakfast burrito, arrange our backpacks and set off down the trail. Surprisingly, the path into the Lionhead Mountains of southwestern Montana was incredibly dry considering the storm, the earth so parched it had sucked up every last drop except for in the deepest of puddles.

Um

Which brings me to the usefulness of umbrellas when backpacking. I know it looks Mary Poppins-ish, and can be unwieldy if branches crowd the trail, but otherwise a wide parasol can keep a pack and hiker incredibly dry.