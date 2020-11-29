Where did all the lambs go? Wyoming commission denies $28k claim for depredation

A $28,000 damage claim for lamb depredation by black bears in south-central Wyoming was recently denied by the Game and Fish Commission. Unanswered is how 145 lambs disappeared this spring.
“It’s very difficult to know what happened to them when you range lamb,” noted commissioner Gay Lynn Byrd, of Douglas. “It’s a tough deal.”
Ranchers
The damage claim was submitted in July by Meghan Lally of the Ladder Livestock Co. in Savery, Wyoming. This spring the ranch lost about 200 lambs. Lally blamed black bears for killing an estimated 145 lambs and two ewes.
The Ladder Ranch grazes sheep on a Bureau of Land Management allotment near Loco Canyon, just west of the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest and north of the Colorado border. Bite and claw marks on the ewe carcasses provided evidence wildlife officials needed to confirm bears had killed the ewes. In an attempt to capture the predator and prevent more livestock losses, snares and a trap were set, but the bear or bears did not return.
In Wyoming, livestock producers can be compensated for losses caused by trophy game animals like black bears, grizzly bears, mountain lions and wolves, but not for losses attributed to coyotes or ravens.
Claim
Based on the disappearance of the lambs, Lally submitted a damage claim to Wyoming Game and Fish seeking $28,725 in restitution.
“We found a few killed by bears, but a lot of lambs just disappeared,” she wrote in a July letter to WGFD. “When the herder went out in the morning, lambs that he had the night before were gone with little or no trace.”
After investigating, Wyoming Game and Fish warden Kim Olson recommended a much smaller payout — $1,355.80 for the two verified ewe kills and six lambs. Although remains of only two lambs were found, the department uses a multiplier of three for confirmed kills by a trophy animal.
At its November meeting, the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission considered Lally’s appeal for the larger compensation, but without evidence could not accept that the lost lambs were due to bear depredation.
“There was no way to verify the missing sheep,” Olson told the commissioners.
Even without further proof, the commissioners decided to increase the payout to the Ladder Ranch by almost $400. Each lamb was valued in the damage claim at about $185, based on livestock auction rates.
Investigation
Support Local Journalism
Although Lally said about 200 sheep had been lost, she estimated 45 were killed by coyotes and ravens, according to a report written by Olson. Another 10 ewe deaths were attributed to “other causes” and no lamb deaths were blamed on natural causes, Olson wrote.
The report also noted that Wildlife Services specialist Luke Spanbauer had “documented 30 lambs killed by coyotes in Loco Canyon during the lambing/damage period. Spanbauer believed there were three or four different packs of coyotes that were killing sheep. Spanbauer also believed there was raven damage to newborn lambs (eyes pecked out).”
Olson examined trail cameras set up close to the lambing area by hunters that captured photos of five black bears — a sow with three cubs and one adult.
Loco Canyon’s “terrain, topography, and vegetative characteristics” made it difficult to find any missing or dead sheep, Olson noted in her report. The area is thick with brush.
Predation
The Cowboy state has wrestled with the issue of growing predator numbers creating conflict with ranchers. In 2018 a Hot Springs County rancher sought $422,971 from Wyoming Game and Fish for stock losses to grizzly bears. WGFD offered a lower amount, and the case ended up in court.
Grizzly bears have been euthanized for killing livestock on public land in the state, which has prompted conservation groups to call for a ban on all livestock grazing on public lands to protect the big bruins.
“Whereas species recovery is in the public’s interest, a disproportionate share of the cost of predator recovery programs falls upon a few individuals,” according to a 2009 study on large carnivore depredation in Wyoming. “Adequate compensation programs are an efficient means to acknowledge this responsibility and to fairly apportion costs and benefits.”
Pat O’Toole, owner of the Ladder Ranch and Lally’s father, complained to the commission that more needed to be done.
“We’ve lost balance in our community with predators,” he said.
“It’s a problem. They’re out of control.”
Rarity
The Ladder Ranch was founded in the 1800s along the Little Snake River and has been in O’Toole’s family for six generations. The ranch is dedicated to providing a “healthy landscape (that) is good for livestock, wildlife, watersheds and people,” Lally told the Casper Star-Tribune in a 2010 article.
Not only are his sheep herds taking a hit from predation, O’Toole said, the area’s deer numbers are also in decline.
At one time Carbon County, Wyoming, was one of the largest sheep-ranching counties in the United States, O’Toole noted.
“Now there are only a few of us left. We have to figure this out because it isn’t working for us.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!