Where did all the lambs go? Wyoming commission denies $28k claim for depredation

Claim

Based on the disappearance of the lambs, Lally submitted a damage claim to Wyoming Game and Fish seeking $28,725 in restitution.

“We found a few killed by bears, but a lot of lambs just disappeared,” she wrote in a July letter to WGFD. “When the herder went out in the morning, lambs that he had the night before were gone with little or no trace.”

After investigating, Wyoming Game and Fish warden Kim Olson recommended a much smaller payout — $1,355.80 for the two verified ewe kills and six lambs. Although remains of only two lambs were found, the department uses a multiplier of three for confirmed kills by a trophy animal.

At its November meeting, the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission considered Lally’s appeal for the larger compensation, but without evidence could not accept that the lost lambs were due to bear depredation.

“There was no way to verify the missing sheep,” Olson told the commissioners.

Even without further proof, the commissioners decided to increase the payout to the Ladder Ranch by almost $400. Each lamb was valued in the damage claim at about $185, based on livestock auction rates.

Investigation

