White, Braunberger win Missouri River Catfish Clash

Miles City anglers Eddie White and Eric Braunberger were trailing four other fishermen for this year's Angler of the Year honors heading into the final Montana Catfish Association event of the season.

At the end of the day, their run and gun approach paid off with a Missouri River Catfish Clash title on Aug. 20. The champs weighed in 32.21 pounds on five channel cats to give them exactly what they needed to secure angler of the year honors.

Thirty nine teams fished this year's 12th annual Clash, headquartered out of Lewis and Clark Bridge in Williston, North Dakota. Twenty one teams weighed in more than 20 pounds, the third most in tournament history.

Claiming runner-up honors were tournament veterans James Decker and Steve Lowery, both of Sidney, with 30.37 pounds. The third place squad, Austin Bement of Sidney, and Casey Nagel of Minot, North Dakota, also cracked the 30-pound barrier, with 30.08 pounds. Fourth place went to a team of brothers out of Glendive. Tim and Steve Linder hauled in 29.19 pounds. Rounding out the top five were defending champions, Brenner Flaten and Cole Plouffe of Glendive. Flaten and Plouffe ended with 27.21 pounds.

The fifth place finish also helped three-time defending BnM Poles Angler of the Year, Cole Plouffe, claim a share of this year's AOY honors. Kellie Lindsay, of Laurel, won big fish honors. She was a teamed up with her husband Todd when she boated a 12.78-pound trophy.